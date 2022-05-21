Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $67,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

