Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,293,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $165,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.