Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

