WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 1.5% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €49.10 ($51.15) and last traded at €48.10 ($50.10). 6,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.40 ($49.38).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on WashTec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.83. The firm has a market cap of $643.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.51.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

