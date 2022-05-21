Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,043 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

