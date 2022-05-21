Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

