Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.96.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
