Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $71.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

