WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 53.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00010182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $368.00 million and $427.00 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

