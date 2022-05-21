Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

