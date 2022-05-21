Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.37 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.