Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.37 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

