Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $65,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.