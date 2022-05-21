WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,760 ($21.70).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMWH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($18.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,465.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,509.11.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.