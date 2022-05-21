Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,667 ($32.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,784.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,925.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.61. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($92,816.81). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($56,995.81).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

