WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $200.99 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013317 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

