William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $388,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,862,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

