Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.74.

NYSE WSM opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $104.94 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

