WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.55. 10,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.