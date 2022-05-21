WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Gap Down to $44.27

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $42.65. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 35,704 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

