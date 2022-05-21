Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.12.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $67.35 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.