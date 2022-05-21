Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,298.59 or 0.99898663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.10 billion and $268.79 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016329 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 276,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

