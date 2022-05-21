Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $58,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.