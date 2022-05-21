Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $214.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.82 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $201.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $925.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $836.50 million to $982.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

ACEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,091. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $949.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,788,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,074,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

