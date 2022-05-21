Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.95). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.13) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 430,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,878. The stock has a market cap of $432.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.26. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

