Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 140,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,154. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.