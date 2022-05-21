Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Independent Bank also reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.