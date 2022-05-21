Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

