Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 627,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

