Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

