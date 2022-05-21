Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 1,043,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

