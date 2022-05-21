Zacks: Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SAMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. 39,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

