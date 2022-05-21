Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 98,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,436. The company has a market capitalization of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

