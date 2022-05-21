Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 485,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,449. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.828 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

