Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $231,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 922,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

