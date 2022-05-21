Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.34 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $56.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $160.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.22 million to $166.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.10 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 379,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

