Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.16. Matador Resources posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,214. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

