Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $32.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $34.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.93 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $35.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

PXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

PXS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 128,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,343. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.