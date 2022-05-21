Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.88 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to announce $345.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.75 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $317.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 642,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,232. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

