Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 597,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

