Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Edwards Lifesciences also posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,031 shares of company stock worth $24,846,994. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 2,956,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

