Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $189.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $162.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $786.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $792.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $890.58 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 247,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.26.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

