Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Semrush reported sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year sales of $249.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 386,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

