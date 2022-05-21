Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.