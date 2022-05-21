Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

NYSE:TRU opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,212.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

