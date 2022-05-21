Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

