Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

