-$0.58 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,026,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

