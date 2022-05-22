$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $842.85 million to $1.41 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26,902.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 469,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $4,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

