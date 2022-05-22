$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 1,420,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.