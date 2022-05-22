$1.62 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.45. 817,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,486. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.