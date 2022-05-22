$137.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report $137.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the lowest is $136.99 million. Rambus reported sales of $108.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $544.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.50 million to $546.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $580.27 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $582.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rambus by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Rambus by 49.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5,679.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 681,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

